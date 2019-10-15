Sabal Trust CO Invests $29.27 Million in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 181,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,268,000. Chubb accounts for about 2.4% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chubb by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,088,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Chubb by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.41. 497,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

