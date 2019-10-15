Sabal Trust CO Has $32.60 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $32,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 29,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Waste Management by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Waste Management by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 95,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

WM stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.74. 51,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.22 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,636 shares of company stock worth $1,619,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

