Sabal Trust CO Decreases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,562,181,000 after buying an additional 300,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.80. 2,981,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

