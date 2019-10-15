Sabal Trust CO Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.77. 2,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.15 and a 200 day moving average of $210.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $223.67.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.8344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

