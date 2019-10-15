Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 40.1% Over Last Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 30.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $53,499.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 36,268,950 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

