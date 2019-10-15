Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Outperform

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,692 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after acquiring an additional 855,278 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 855,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,961 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

