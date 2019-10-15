Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Outperform

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74.
In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,692 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after acquiring an additional 855,278 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 855,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,961 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
