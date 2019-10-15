Royal Bank of Canada Sells 99,552 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,552 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,340,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 229,047 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 341,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 158,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $31.07.

