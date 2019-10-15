Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.12% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after buying an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1,713.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 211,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 189,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market cap of $467.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.42. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.65 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BZH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

