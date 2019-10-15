Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

SPMD opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

