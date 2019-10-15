Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 1,000 Price Target

National Grid (LON:NG) has been given a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NG. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 955 ($12.48) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 920.31 ($12.03).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 889.15 ($11.62) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 861.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 842.05. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 894.40 ($11.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other news, insider Amanda Mesler purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,660.13).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

