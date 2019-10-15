Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 751 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,701. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.2516 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

