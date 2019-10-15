Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 2,828 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after buying an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,277,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,843,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $617,252,000 after buying an additional 1,774,500 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.04.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,780,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

