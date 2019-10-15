Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $9,097,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,636,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,609 shares of company stock worth $25,486,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.47. 29,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 335.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.92. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

