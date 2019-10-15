Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.39. 506,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,446. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $121.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average is $115.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.