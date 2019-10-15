Rockrose Energy (LON:RRE) Trading Down 0.6%

Rockrose Energy PLC (LON:RRE)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,774.40 ($23.19) and last traded at GBX 1,775 ($23.19), approximately 22,350 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 26,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,785 ($23.32).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,825.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 60 ($0.78) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

In other news, insider John Morrow bought 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,869 ($24.42) per share, for a total transaction of £8,354.43 ($10,916.54).

Rockrose Energy Company Profile (LON:RRE)

RockRose Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas production and infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It holds interests in the Blake, Ross, Nelson, Howe, Galahad, Mordred, and Seven Seas field projects, as well as the Tors and Grove field unit areas. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

