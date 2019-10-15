Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $574.44

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $574.44 and traded as low as $464.00. Robert Walters shares last traded at $481.00, with a volume of 510,313 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price (down from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 517.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 574.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.41 million and a PE ratio of 10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Steven Cooper bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £2,285 ($2,985.76).

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

