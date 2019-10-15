RIVERNORTH DO/COM Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:OPP)

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of OPP opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24.

Get RIVERNORTH DO/COM alerts:

About RIVERNORTH DO/COM

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.