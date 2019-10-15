River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $258.71

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.71 and traded as low as $244.80. River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at $248.60, with a volume of 30,264 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.13. The stock has a market cap of $213.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

