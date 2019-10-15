Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $539.46

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $539.46 and traded as high as $572.60. Rightmove shares last traded at $568.20, with a volume of 2,291,828 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMV shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 2,383.50 ($31.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 538.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 539.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 254,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total transaction of £1,379,444.20 ($1,802,488.17).

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

