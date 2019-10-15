Reviewing Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) and Quintana Energy Services (OTCMKTS:QES)

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) and Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hurricane Energy has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quintana Energy Services has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Quintana Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quintana Energy Services $604.35 million 0.10 -$18.18 million ($0.50) -3.54

Hurricane Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quintana Energy Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Quintana Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Quintana Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Quintana Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A Quintana Energy Services -4.17% -12.31% -7.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hurricane Energy and Quintana Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quintana Energy Services 0 4 1 0 2.20

Quintana Energy Services has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.24%. Given Quintana Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quintana Energy Services is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Summary

Quintana Energy Services beats Hurricane Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax. Hurricane Energy plc has 37 million barrels of 2P reserves in the Lancaster field; controls 100% of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent 2C contingent resources; and has 935 million stock barrels of oil in Best Case prospective resources in the Warwick prospect. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline. The Directional Drilling segment provides directional, horizontal, under balanced, and measurement-while-drilling services, as well as rental tools and support services. The Pressure Pumping segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services, cementing, and acidizing services for the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 267,500 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, fluid pumping, nitrogen, well control, and other pressure control related services to support completion and workover operations. This segment had a fleet of 24 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells. It owned 41 wireline units. Quintana Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

