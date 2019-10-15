Reviewing BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:PEYE)

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -301.90% -247.03% Precision Optics -9.04% -6.45% -3.31%

11.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$17.25 million N/A N/A Precision Optics $6.80 million 3.41 -$620,000.00 N/A N/A

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioSig Technologies and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioSig Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Summary

Precision Optics beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

