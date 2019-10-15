Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 180000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Revelo Resources Company Profile (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

