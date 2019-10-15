Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15, approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Starbucks Coffee brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

