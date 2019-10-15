Resolution Capital Ltd Reduces Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Resolution Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714,586 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties makes up approximately 3.6% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 0.63% of Boston Properties worth $127,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 79.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 12.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,071,000 after buying an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 192,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,779,000 after buying an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

BXP traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $128.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,383. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.79. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.84 and a 52-week high of $140.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

