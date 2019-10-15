Resolution Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Resolution Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,832,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,017 shares during the period. Host Hotels and Resorts accounts for about 0.9% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $31,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,647,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,782,000 after buying an additional 298,929 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,175,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 395,386 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,662,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,517,000 after acquiring an additional 456,800 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 516,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE:HST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. 292,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,435,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

