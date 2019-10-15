Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 15th (APTX, ARAV, ARDS, ARDX, ARMK, ARQL, ASH, ATNM, AVLR, AVRO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 15th:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Aptinyx Inc alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ArQule, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of next-generation, small-molecule cancer therapeutics. The Company’s targeted, broad-spectrum products and research programs are focused on key biological processes that are central to cancer. ArQule’s lead clinical-stage products have been generated from two scientific platforms: Cancer Survival Protein modulation and Activated Checkpoint Therapy. The Cancer Survival Protein modulation platform has generated a clinical-stage product that mediates its effects by inhibiting the activity of a molecule known as c-Met, which plays multiple roles in cancer cell growth, survival, invasion, angiogenesis and metastasis. The ACT platform is designed to kill cancer cells selectively while sparing normal cells through direct activation of DNA damage response/checkpoint pathways. The Company’s lead ACT program, based on the E2F-1 pathway, is partnered with Roche. “

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing specialty chemical solutions. It serves consumer and industrial markets which includes adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical sector. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., formerly known as Ashland Inc., is based in Covington, United States. “

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in the development of cancer drugs. The company’s principal product candidates under different developmental stages include Actimab-A for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in elderly patients and Iomab-B used to condition the bone marrow of patients. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York. “

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €475.00 ($552.33) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Clarus Securities. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.