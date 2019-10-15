Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LexinFintech (LX)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ: LX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2019 – LexinFintech was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2019 – LexinFintech was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/10/2019 – LexinFintech is now covered by analysts at BOCOM International Holdings. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – LexinFintech is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2019 – LexinFintech was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2019 – LexinFintech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

10/3/2019 – LexinFintech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

9/3/2019 – LexinFintech had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LX stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 771,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,490. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.97.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($2.92). LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 278.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,514 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,641,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 842.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 989,450 shares during the period. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,924,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

