Rentberry (BERRY) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $105,824.00 and approximately $14,721.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00225695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.01091178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00089984 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

