REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

