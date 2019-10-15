Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

Reject Shop Ltd (ASX:TRS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $2.13. Reject Shop shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 51,493 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Reject Shop alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Fisher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.89 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,250.00 ($33,510.64). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,550.

The Reject Shop Limited operates in the discount variety retail sector in Australia. The company retails various general consumer merchandise, including toiletries, cosmetics, homewares, personal care products, hardware, basic furniture, household cleaning products, kitchenware, confectionery, and snack foods; and lifestyle and seasonal merchandise, such as seasonal gifts, cards and wrappings, toys, leisure items, and home decorations.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Reject Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reject Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.