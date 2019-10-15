Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 612 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,699,000 after purchasing an additional 278,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.64.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.98. The company had a trading volume of 578,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $399.96. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

