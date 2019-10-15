Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,153,000 after buying an additional 56,812 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5,957.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,523 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 947,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 571,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of UL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,775. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

