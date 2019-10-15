Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 13,264 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 35.2% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.9% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 57,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $387,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,207.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,339 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. 329,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

