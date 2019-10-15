Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 24.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. 8,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,878. The stock has a market cap of $403.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

RRGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $36.00 price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

