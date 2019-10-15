Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG) recently:

10/10/2019 – Janus Henderson Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

10/9/2019 – Janus Henderson Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

10/4/2019 – Janus Henderson Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

10/2/2019 – Janus Henderson Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2019 – Janus Henderson Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

NYSE JHG opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 250,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 96.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,704 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

