Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carriage Services (CSV)

Carriage Services (NYSE: CSV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/11/2019 – Carriage Services was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2019 – Carriage Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “
- 10/1/2019 – Carriage Services had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2019 – Carriage Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 4,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,239. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.
Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.