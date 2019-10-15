Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carriage Services (CSV)

Carriage Services (NYSE: CSV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2019 – Carriage Services was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Carriage Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

10/1/2019 – Carriage Services had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Carriage Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 4,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,239. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 351.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 17.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

