Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys 4,907 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,111,000 after buying an additional 535,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,220,000 after buying an additional 1,001,851 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,523,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,777,000 after buying an additional 92,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,484,000 after buying an additional 414,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,667,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,888,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.