Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,315 ($30.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 2,055 ($26.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.45). The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,293.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,252.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

