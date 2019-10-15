Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,844,000 after buying an additional 214,362 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.87. 833,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,833,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.19.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

