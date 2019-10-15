Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks to Hold

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RARX. BMO Capital Markets cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RARX opened at $46.76 on Monday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,234 shares in the company, valued at $412,505.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $267,629.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,930 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,061,000 after buying an additional 886,583 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $18,507,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $17,023,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 378,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 253,966 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.