Qwertycoin (QWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1,621.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 103,521,476,862 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.