QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. QuickLogic’s rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $1.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given QuickLogic an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QUIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

QUIK stock remained flat at $$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday. 401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.38.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 120.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.