Qudian (NYSE:QD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Qudian Inc. provides online consumer finance platforms primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. The Company offers cash credit products which include funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. Qudian Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Qudian alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.82 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qudian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $6.48 on Friday. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Qudian had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $323.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Qudian will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 47.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qudian (QD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.