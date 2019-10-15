Qudian (NYSE:QD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qudian Inc. provides online consumer finance platforms primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. The Company offers cash credit products which include funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. Qudian Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BOCOM International began coverage on Qudian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.82 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Shares of QD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.67. Qudian has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.48 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 44.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qudian will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Qudian by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318,822 shares in the last quarter. TT International bought a new position in Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,828,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Qudian by 1,111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,974,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qudian by 278,115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,898,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,155,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

