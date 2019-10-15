QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $532,958.00 and $536,296.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00227979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.01047127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00090156 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

