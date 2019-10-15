Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Increased by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2019 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 169.3% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

