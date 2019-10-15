Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Delek US Holdings Inc Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Flam now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.49.

DK opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. Delek US has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Delek US news, COO Frederec Green sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $286,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Delek US by 7.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,630,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after buying an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Delek US by 1,777.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 343,939 shares during the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.