Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Ltd. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3 billion.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

