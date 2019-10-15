Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issued By William Blair

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Friday, October 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $164.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $191.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

