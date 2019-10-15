PutinCoin (PUT) Trading 25% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $115,702.00 and $36.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035811 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091631 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001339 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00115825 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,182.64 or 0.99685602 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000670 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 873,770,463 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

